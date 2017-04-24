How to stay rich

A 500-page disclosure of financial contributors to the Trump/Pence inauguration costs was filed with the Federal Election Commission on April 18. That's three months after the inauguration itself. The largest contribution this year - and reportedly the largest known inaugural contribution ever - came from Nevada billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who ponied up $5 million for Trump's party, an amount he could afford after withdrawing his promise of $650 million to build a Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

