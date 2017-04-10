GVC Holdings Upgrades bwin Content Of...

GVC Holdings Upgrades bwin Content Offering Through Launch of Nyx Ogs

NYX Gaming Group , the market-leading end-to-end supplier to sportsbook, gaming, lottery and bingo operators across the globe, has extended its partnership with GVC Holdings PLC through the launch of NYX OGS, the company's game aggregation server, with bwin. GVC operates several of the most prominent global brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker, partycasino and Foxy Bingo.

