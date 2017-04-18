Gaming industry important for small businesses, says AGA

The casino gaming industry supports 350,000 small business jobs nationwide and nearly 3,000 of them are in Maryland, the American Gaming Association announced today at Eastern Food Services, Inc., a local food provider in Prince George's County, Maryland. Today's event, part of the AGA's American Gaming Small Business Jobs Tour, highlights the direct role MGM National Harbor plays in supporting Eastern Food Services, Inc., a company that provides M life water bottles and other food services to the recently opened Maryland casino.

