Frampton Won't Rule Out Santa Cruz, Selby - But Both Unlikely

Carl Frampton has told UTV he is closing in on confirming the opponent for his next fight and, despite reports that deals with Leo Santa Cruz and Lee Selby are off the table, they are still options. Since losing out in his rematch with Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas at the end of January, Frampton has been calling on the Mexican star to travel to Belfast to complete the trilogy.

