Betting markets predict a 90 seat Conservative majority in snap June election
The Conservatives are set to gain 40 seats in June's snap general election to secure a majority of 90, according to betting market data. IG Group, which is an online trading platform, has created a general election seats market which allows traders buy and sell the total amount of seats each party could win.
