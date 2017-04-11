Betting firms move to court to stop tax increase
The move by the government to increase taxes levied on the betting, lotteries and gaming industry by 50 percent has been challenged after betting firms moved to court to contest the increase. Betting firm Bradley Limited filed a contest suit at Milimani Court on Monday, seeking an order to quash Treasury CS Henry Rotich decision to increase the tax as proposed in the budget statement for the financial year 2017/2018, delivered to the National Assembly on 30 March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC