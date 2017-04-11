Betting firms move to court to stop tax increase

The move by the government to increase taxes levied on the betting, lotteries and gaming industry by 50 percent has been challenged after betting firms moved to court to contest the increase. Betting firm Bradley Limited filed a contest suit at Milimani Court on Monday, seeking an order to quash Treasury CS Henry Rotich decision to increase the tax as proposed in the budget statement for the financial year 2017/2018, delivered to the National Assembly on 30 March 2017.

