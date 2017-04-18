Atlantis, Paradise Island Appoints Lauren Snyder As New Chief Marketing Officer
A marketing innovator with more than 25 years of global experience in hospitality, advertising and entertainment, Snyder returns to Atlantis after a seven year hiatus from the company, previously holding the position of Chief Communications Officer for Kerzner International, the prior owner and operator of Atlantis. During her tenure at the company, she led strategic brand partnerships and communications while spearheading the launch and positioning of The Cove Atlantis, Aquaventure waterscape and the successful arrival of the Hurricane Katrina dolphins.
