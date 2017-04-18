Atlantis, Paradise Island Appoints La...

Atlantis, Paradise Island Appoints Lauren Snyder As New Chief Marketing Officer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Digital Post Production

A marketing innovator with more than 25 years of global experience in hospitality, advertising and entertainment, Snyder returns to Atlantis after a seven year hiatus from the company, previously holding the position of Chief Communications Officer for Kerzner International, the prior owner and operator of Atlantis. During her tenure at the company, she led strategic brand partnerships and communications while spearheading the launch and positioning of The Cove Atlantis, Aquaventure waterscape and the successful arrival of the Hurricane Katrina dolphins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC