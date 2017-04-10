The company also raised its Adjusted EBITDA guidance from$209.3 million to an expected range of$222 million and $223 million.Penn's official Q1 earnings are expected to be released on April 27, and during that earnings release, the company will give full-year 2017 guidance. During the release, Penn National CEOTimothy Wilmott attributed the increased optimism to"strength across the portfolio" and said that the company has ongoing efforts to optimize operating efficiencies which should help to improve margins, and "combined with our strategy of growing our omni-channel platform of casino operations, retail gaming and social gaming assets, support our efforts to increase cash flows, reduce leverage and return capital to shareholders."

