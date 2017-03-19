Wynn Resorts Upgraded by Aegis
Wynn Resorts shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading Tuesday after analysts at Aegis upgraded the company's stock to "buy" while also raising its price target to $121 from $95. "While valuation is demanding, we believe the potential for upward consensus EBITDA revisions outweigh current valuation, in our view," analyst David Bain wrote.
