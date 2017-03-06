Who are the N.J. guys behind the Trum...

Who are the N.J. guys behind the Trump Taj Mahal sale?

ATLANTIC CITY -- When the new Hard Rock casino opens in Atlantic City , possibly as early as next year, it will bring a globally known brand to the boardwalk in the long-suffering seaside gambling town. But state officials and industry experts say there's another key ingredient in the deal: Three of the major players have roots in New Jersey.

Chicago, IL

