Wawa Pa. Lottery Update
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Governor Edward G. Rendell announced a new partnership with Wawa to expand the Pennsylvania Lottery network. After a successful pilot, Wawa has approved lottery sales at all 210 of its convenience stores in Pennsylvania by spring 2011.
