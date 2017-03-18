Virginia couple wins big in lottery twice in span of 3 months
In January, Charles and Janet Leisure got a $1 million check from the Virginia Lottery for matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions game. Then, the Virginia Beach couple bought an Extra Play scratcher ticket at the Rite Aid on Upton Drive - and won the $250,000 top prize.
