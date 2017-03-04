Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in International Game Technology
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC