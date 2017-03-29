Trump Hotels Looking for 2nd Washingt...

Trump Hotels Looking for 2nd Washington Hotel Location

Trump Hotels is seeking a second location in Washington, potentially expanding its new Scion brand into the nation's capital amid concerns that President Donald Trump's businesses are benefiting from his position in the White House. Trump's firm has explored at least one option for a Scion site in Washington, said a person with knowledge of the plans, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

