Train hits bus, killing 4 passenger on senior centre trip

10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in a coastal Mississippi city on Tuesday, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks and leaving at least four people dead, authorities said. Rescuers spent more than an hour removing passengers, cutting through the bus's heavily damaged frame to extract the last two.

