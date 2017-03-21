Tonight in L.V.: Frankie Moreno, Nervo, Crooked, Honey Salt, We the Kings, Las Rageous
Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician extraordinaire Frankie Moreno headlines the newly named Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. We the Kings have a royal rendezvous at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel with Cute Is What We Aim For, Astro Lasso and Plaid Brixx.
