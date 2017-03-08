Station Casinos outlines plans for ne...

Station Casinos outlines plans for new slots, upgrades at Palms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

The renovation of a cafe and buffet and the installation of 280 new slot machines are among the improvements Station Casinos have begun or are planning for the Palms, an executive told the state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.Marc Falcone, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of the company told regulators the added slot machines were one of the first improvements made when the company acquired the Palms for $312.5 million in May. He said a cafe in the property is being renovated and when that project is completed, a buffet would be upgraded.Station officials have indicated in the past that a series of improvements would be made to the three-tower property that has a mix of hotels rooms, suites, penthouses and condominiums as well as a 95,000-square-foot casino with 1,250 slots, 48 table games and a race and sports book.Falcone was appearing before ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC