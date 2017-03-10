SJC says Revere suit against Gaming C...

SJC says Revere suit against Gaming Commission can proceed

Read more: Boston.com

The state's highest court ruled Friday that a Revere citizens group has adequate legal grounds to continue its lawsuit accusing the Massachusetts Gaming Commission of violating the state's open meeting law when it considered rival casino proposals in Everett and Revere. The group claims that commission members may have discussed those proposals during at least two private meetings in 2013 and 2014.

