'Shark Tank' was unfamiliar water for entertainers, but led to Las Vegas shows

Ex-CIA officer Jason Hanson is set to teach spy evasion skills in the 70-minute show "Spy Escape & Evasion Las Vegas" at the Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Special to View Two new Las Vegas shows - "Magician vs. Maestro" and "Spy Escape & Evasion" - at least partly owe their existence to "Shark Tank," ABC's reality game show about the theater of business.

