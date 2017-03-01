Scientific Games: Don't Fight The Tape
A company with over $8 billion in debt generated $2 million in Q4 free cash flow, and is well behind its post-merger targets - yet shares are rising. I'm much more skeptical - but a short of SGMS has significant catalyst issues and may be fighting capital structure arbitrage traders.
