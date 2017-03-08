Red Rock Resorts Announces Appointmen...

Red Rock Resorts Announces Appointment of Stephen L. Cootey as...

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. today announced that Stephen L. Cootey has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, effective March 8, 2017.  In this position, Mr. Cootey will oversee all strategic planning, development, design and construction, information technology, purchasing and risk management for the Company.

