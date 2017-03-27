Plenty of action at Dover; Tetrick wins five
Jim Morand and Spoonful came on strong after the three quarters on the way to a 2:00.1 win in the first $20,000 division. The winner of last November's $100,000 final bided his time in fourth place until pulling out to race alongside leader Political Energy around the final turn then rolled on for his first win of the season.
