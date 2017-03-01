Pinnacle Entertainments Louisiana LAuberge Properties Awarded...
LAuberge Casino Resort Lake Charles and LAuberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge have earned the prestigious AAA Four Diamond rating, ranking them among the nations elite hotels with the highest standards of service and world class amenities. Just 5.9 percent of the nearly 28,000 hotels approved by AAA make the Four Diamond list.
