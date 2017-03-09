Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Position Cut by Employees Retirement System of Texas
Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period.
