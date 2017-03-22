Penn National Gaming headed to SmallC...

Penn National Gaming headed to SmallCap 600; shares up 5.2%

13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Penn National Gaming is up 5.2% after hours on word that it will replace Cynosure in the S&P SmallCap 600, now that Cynosure has been acquired by Hologic. Penn National runs gaming and racing facilities and operates videogame terminals, with a focus on slot machines.

