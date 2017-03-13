Palace Station, union to begin bargai...

Palace Station, union to begin bargaining talks soon

18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Contract negotiations between the Culinary Union and Palace Station management are expected to begin soon following an agreement to settle a series of labor cases filed with the nation's top labor arbiter. The first collective bargaining session must take place within 12 weeks from Monday, when the union and Las Vegas-based Station Casinos signed the settlement agreement with the National Labor Relations Board .

