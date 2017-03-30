PA Lottery Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Dauphin County

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery PowerballA with Power PlayA ticket worth $150,000 from the Wednesday, March 29, drawing was sold at Penn Jersey Food Mart, 5541 Route 209, Lykens, Dauphin County. The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 08-15-31-36-62, and the red Powerball 11, to win $150,000, less applicable tax withholding.

