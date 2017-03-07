PA Lottery Observes 45th Anniversary of First Ticket Sales
The Pennsylvania Lottery today marked the 45th anniversary of its very first game, which went on sale March 7, 1972. Since then, the Lottery has paid nearly $45 billion in prizes and generated approximately $27 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
