Norfolk man wins $150,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher

A Norfolk man is now $150,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Virginia Lottery's Amazing 8's scratcher game! Donald McNair bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3112 Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk. After scratching the ticket, he thought he might have won, but his wife wasn't convinced! McNair was the fourth person to claim the $150,000 top prize.

