Nonprofit Gateway Arts Foundation marks 10 years

Gateway Arts Foundation started as an effort to beautify Naked City, the area around the Stratosphere, with murals on nearly 20 buildings." A public arts collection was not something that was really in Las Vegas at the time, with private property owners contributing the front or back of their building as a canvas," said President Camille Duskin, who founded the organization as The Gateway Arts Collection with her husband, Jerry.That was 10 years ago.

