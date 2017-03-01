Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
