Magellan Midstream signs new splitter deal, reaffirms 2017 DCF guidance
Magellan Midstream Partners announces a new fee-based, take-or-pay agreement with Trafigura Trading for the exclusive use of its condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, Tex. MMP says the new agreement was reached as part of an amicable resolution of a dispute under the previous contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 18
|Be Wise
|1
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC