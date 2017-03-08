Lawmakers debate East Windsor casino

Lawmakers debate East Windsor casino

The state's two Indian casino operators on Thursday urged the General Assembly to approve a new East Windsor casino and reject a competing proposal that could bring gaming to Bridgeport or another location in the state. "That is a suggestion and a red herring," said Kevin Brown , chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council , referring to a competing proposal to consider other locations.

