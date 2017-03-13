Las Vegas pool parties and dayclubs continue to make a big splash

Spend any amount of time on the Strip and you can't help but observe the creative genius that is the Las Vegas entertainment machine. For a seasonal example, witness the return of the pool party: Lounging lazily in the desert sun with an umbrella drink near some sparkling blue waters has always been a piece of the great Vegas vacation, but only in the last decade has the dayclub emerged as a monster revenue source for casinos and hospitality companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.