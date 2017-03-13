Kansas suit adds to woes of man at ce...

Kansas suit adds to woes of man at center of lottery scam

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A lawsuit by the state of Kansas accuses the man at the center of a multi-state lottery number-fixing scam of working with two others to redeem two bogus lottery tickets for $44,000. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday he filed the Shawnee County lawsuit against Eddie Tipton and two others who Schmidt says turned in the tickets to the Kansas Lottery.

Chicago, IL

