International Game Technology (IGT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in International Game Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,912,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period.
