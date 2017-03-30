Insider Selling: Churchill Downs, Inc...

Insider Selling: Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Sells 2,009 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. Director Robert L. Evans sold 2,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $319,431.00.

