Innovyze Sold to EQT in Wastewater Modeling Deal
Engineering firm Stantec has agreed to sell water management software specialist Innovyze for $270 million to the EQT Mid Market Fund . Innovyze creates what it calls smart water solutions, including programs that monitor water maintenance, assess hydraulic capacity and provide catastrophic main break modeling.
