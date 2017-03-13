Hoo denies SVL has monopolised gaming industry
Chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited Paul Hoo says that his company is not a monopoly in the local gaming industry. Hoo told this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange that SVL is open to competition, as he responded to questions about the perception of SVL that, with its takeover of racing at Caymanas Park, it is taking over the gaming industry in Jamaica.
