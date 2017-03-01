Handicapping the casino market in Japan

Fitch Ratings forecasts annual gaming revenue in Japan will fall in a range of $5B to $10B per year to fall short of some of the earlier rosy projections . "I don't think Japan is going to catch up with Macau for the simple reason that I think Japanese lawmakers, when they're making the bills, will limit the amount of gaming that could take place," says Fitch gaming analyst Alex Bumazhny.

