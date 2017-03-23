GVC unfazed by Barcelona and Bayern wins

GVC unfazed by Barcelona and Bayern wins

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: This Is London

Sportingbet owner GVC Holdings shrugged off a Champions League setback today as it reaped the benefits of its A 1 billion takeover of rival bwin.party and kept its eye open for more deals. Barcelona's stunning late comeback against PSG triggered a payday for GVC's South American punters whereas bwin - whose key market is Germany - paid out heavily after Bayern Munich's 5-1 demolition of Arsenal at the Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 18 Be Wise 1
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC