GVC unfazed by Barcelona and Bayern wins

Sportingbet owner GVC Holdings shrugged off a Champions League setback today as it reaped the benefits of its A 1 billion takeover of rival bwin.party and kept its eye open for more deals. Barcelona's stunning late comeback against PSG triggered a payday for GVC's South American punters whereas bwin - whose key market is Germany - paid out heavily after Bayern Munich's 5-1 demolition of Arsenal at the Emirates.

