Gaming Lounges Hit by High Credit Card Charges

Chairperson of the Jamaica Gaming Association and vice-president of Regulatory & Contract Compliance at Supreme Ventures, Tashia Hutton, has described as "a retrograde step" the practice by banks to charge clients a punitive fee for using their credit cards in gaming establishments. She says members of the gaming industry and their oversight body have been working assiduously to fulfil the requirements of the Proceeds of Crime Act and other regulations which reduce risk.

