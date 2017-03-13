Gaming Lounges Hit by High Credit Card Charges
Chairperson of the Jamaica Gaming Association and vice-president of Regulatory & Contract Compliance at Supreme Ventures, Tashia Hutton, has described as "a retrograde step" the practice by banks to charge clients a punitive fee for using their credit cards in gaming establishments. She says members of the gaming industry and their oversight body have been working assiduously to fulfil the requirements of the Proceeds of Crime Act and other regulations which reduce risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|11 hr
|Be Wise
|1
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC