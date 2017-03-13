Gaming commission shoots down DH casino
Developer wishing to bring a casino to Diamondhead were seven-and- out this weekend after the Mississippi Gaming Commission denied their request for a gaming permit. The commission on Thursday voted, unanimously without discussion, to unanimously to deny Diamondhead Real Estate LLC. Diamondhead Real Estate LLC. which is affiliated with Jacobs Entertainment., which unsuccessfully attempted to develop a casino in the city in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC