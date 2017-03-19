Fredericksburg woman wins $630,915

A Fredericksburg woman has scratched her way to $630,915 on a Virginia Lottery ticket, becoming the second local this month to receive such a windfall. Merry Thomas bought the "20X The Money" ticket for $10 at the Giant in southern Stafford, just 1 1/2 miles from where another winning ticket was purchased recently, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.

