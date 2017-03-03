Fire hits Torrens power station as South Australia warned of further blackouts
A fire at a power station in Adelaide knocked out part of South Australia's electricity generation capacity on Friday as the state faced the prospect of weekend blackouts because of planned maintenance work. The incident followed a string of controversies over the reliability of the state's power supply dating back to September previous year when extreme weather resulted in a state-wide blackout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC