Fewer Casino Openings, Weaker Powerball Sales Make International Game Tech A Riskier Bet This Year

12 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Argus analyst John Staszak has downgraded the stock to Hold due to a number of near-term headwinds the firm has identified in the gaming equipment market. The company's recent 2017 EBITDA guidance of $1.68 billion$1.76 billion is confirmation that International Game Technology has a tough road ahead this year, Staszak said in a note.

