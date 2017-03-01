Female games developer honoured by the Queen for pioneering work

A trailblazer of the gaming industry has been recognised by the Queen for her pioneering work - but rather than go to Buckingham Palace, she chose to receive her accolade right here in Nottingham. Deborah Bestwick, 46, of Papplewick, is a co-founder of Team 17 - the games company that created the Worms series - and has helped the business go from strength-to-strength since it was launched 25 years ago.

