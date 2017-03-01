Female games developer honoured by th...

Female games developer honoured by the Queen for pioneering work

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

A trailblazer of the gaming industry has been recognised by the Queen for her pioneering work - but rather than go to Buckingham Palace, she chose to receive her accolade right here in Nottingham. Deborah Bestwick, 46, of Papplewick, is a co-founder of Team 17 - the games company that created the Worms series - and has helped the business go from strength-to-strength since it was launched 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC