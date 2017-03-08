Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $375 Million Senior Notes Due 2025
The proceeds of the offering initially will be placed in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including consummation of ERI's pending acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. . Upon satisfaction of such conditions, ERI will assume Escrow Issuer's obligations under the Notes and the indenture that will govern the Notes, and certain of ERI's subsidiaries will guarantee ERI's obligations under the Notes.
