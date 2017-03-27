Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchase...

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,827 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732,159 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period.

