County commissioner: Bank of America ...

County commissioner: Bank of America will fill stadium funding hole

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An artist's illustration of a stadium on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard was revealed during a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Bank of America will provide the Las Vegas football stadium project the final leg of financing for the $1.9 billion proposal, Clark County Chairman Steve Sisolak posted on Twitter this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC